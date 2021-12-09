Donations Requested for “Blue Lights and Banks” on Friday

Employees of Thunderbolt Broadcasting will partner with banking officials and law enforcement officers on Friday morning for the annual “Blue Lights and Banks”.

The event is held at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree, where donations of non-perishable food, toys and money are accepted to assist those in need during the holiday season.

This years event will take place from 7:00 until 12:00.

First Citizens National Bank President Joe Ward told Thunderbolt News that helping children and families at Christmas was the goal of all involved.(AUDIO)

Anyone wanting to donate can pull up to the Christmas tree, with volunteers on site to collect the items.

“Blue Lights and Banks” was organized to assist Chimes for Charity, with all collections forwarded to the organization.

Live broadcast from the event can be heard on 104.9 KYTN from 10:00 until noon.