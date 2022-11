Listeners who called in donations to last week’s St. John’s Radiothon are reminded to honor their pledges.

If you made a pledge, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or bring your donation by the studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin.

Nearly $45,000 dollars has been raised for St. John’s Community Services from last week’s three-hour radiothon on MIX 101.3 and WCMT.