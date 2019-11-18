The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed over a month for repairs.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says during routine maintenance on October 14th, the crew discovered an issue with the rudder, and after a check by a diver, it was determined the ferryboat would l have to go to dry dock for repairs.

Todd says that work was completed and the ferry returned to normal service over the weekend.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and running on the normal winter schedule.