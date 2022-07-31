Dorena Hickman Ferry Back in Service

The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back operating after low water levels kept the ferry at dock over the past few days.

K-T-C spokesperson Keith Todd says the Dorena Hickman Ferry is operating on its summer hours and a limited five day a-week schedule.

The Ferry runs Thursday thru Monday but is closed Tuesday and Wednesday until an additional pilot with a passenger endorsement can be hired.

Round trip passenger vehicles pay $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. Discounts are also available on round trips.

The ferry connects Kentucky and Missouri on a water route.