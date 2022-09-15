Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed again due to low water

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is once again closed due to low water on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the river at Cairo was at 12.88 feet, with a forecast for river levels to continue dropping over the next two weeks.

The river stage at Hickman was at 5.4 feet.

Todd says when the river gets that low it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the ferry ramp at both landings.

The ferry was closed for several days earlier this month due to low water levels.