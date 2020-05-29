The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44-feet, putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. Thursday afternoon, the river was at 44.87, with a forecast to go to 46-feet by Sunday morning, then stay there for about five days before falling slowly.

Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed until about June 4th or 5th. The closure could be longer if there is substantial rainfall upstream going into next week.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.