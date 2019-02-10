The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service due to high water levels on the Mississippi River.

The ferry temporarily halted service just before noon Sunday, with the expectation that floodwaters will keep the ferry closed for at least 13 days, and possibly longer.

According to Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom, the ferry normally halts operation when the Cairo Gauge goes above about 40 feet.

Due to some changes at the ferry landing, the ferry managed to keep operating until the Cairo reading reached 45.4 feet, at 11:00 Sunday morning.

The river forecast at Cairo indicates a crest at 53 feet on February 18th, with a slow fall to about 50 feet on February 23rd. That would keep the ferry closed through that time.

With more rain in the forecast, river levels at Hickman could remain elevated longer.

Captain Newsom says he’ll attempt to provide a timely notice when service resumes.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.