Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the ferry halted service around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Winds are out of the south-southwest at about 30 miles per hour with gusts to 40.

Todd says the wind interacts with the current on the Mississippi River creating choppy conditions.

Based on the forecast, it’s likely the ferry will remain closed for the remainder of the day.