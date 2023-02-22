Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

Winds are out of the southwest at about 20 miles per hour and gusts to about 30 mph at the Kentucky Landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says when the wind is out of the south or southwest it interacts with current in the Mississippi River to create choppy conditions.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is likely to remain closed most of the day as the region is under a wind advisory until 8:00 Wednesday night.

The ferry plans to resume service on the regular schedule Thursday morning.