Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

Winds are out of the southwest at about 20 miles per hour and gusts to about 40 mph at the Kentucky Landing. Gusts jump to 46 mph on the main river channel.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says when the wind is out of the south or southwest it interacts with current in the Mississippi River to create hazardous river conditions.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast, the ferry will remain closed Monday as the region is under a wind advisory until 3:00 Monday afternoon.

The ferry is normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, so service will resume on the regular schedule Thursday morning, March 2.