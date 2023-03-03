Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

Winds are out of the the southwest at about 35+ miles per hour and gusts to about 45 mph at the Kentucky Landing. Gusts jump to about 50 mph on the main river channel.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says when the wind is out of the south or southwest it interacts with current in the Mississippi River creating hazardous river conditions.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast, the ferry will likely remain closed until Saturday morning when it will resume services on the regular schedule.