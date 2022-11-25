Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water on the Mississippi River

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River.

The ferry ramp was unable to reach the Missouri Landing Friday morning.

The river at Cairo was at 12.79 ft. Friday morning, with a forecast for river levels to continue dropping over the next two weeks.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says when the river gets that low, it’s difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the ferry ramp at both landings and that it’s likely the ferry will remain closed until there’s substantial rainfall upstream.

As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.