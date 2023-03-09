Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to rising floodwaters on Mississippi River

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says Thursday morning 7:00 the river gauge at Cairo was at 42.21 feet, putting floodwaters at the top of the ferry landings.

The forecast is for floodwaters to remain at that level through about Sunday, forcing the ferry to remain closed for several days.

Additional rainfall upstream could extend the ferry closure beyond that.