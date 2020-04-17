The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily halting service due to floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 feet, putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate.

Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed for about five or six days.

The closure could be extended a bit if there is substantial rainfall upstream this week.

The ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.