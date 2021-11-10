Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice due to ramp mechanical issue

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed until further notice due to a mechanical issue with one of the barge landing ramps.

The ferry’s been closed since last Friday night when Captain Jeremy Newsom indicated parts to repair the ramp control mechanism were expected to arrive in a few days.

However, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says as repairs progressed, some additional parts were required to complete the repairs.

The motor that controls movement of one of the ramps is being rebuilt.

Todd says in the absence of a reliable parts delivery timeline, the ferry will remain closed until they arrive.