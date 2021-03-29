Dorena-Hickman Ferry closure due to floodwaters extended to April 6

The temporary closure of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry due to Mississippi River floodwaters is being extended to about April 6.

The ferry has been closed since March 4, when floodwaters covered the Kentucky landing in Hickman Harbor.

The ferry is normally forced to close when the Cairo gauge reaches about 44-feet. The river had dropped to near where service could resume. However, the river is on the rise again to a crest of 44.3-feet on April 3.

The river forecast then calls for 41.8 on April 6, which is likely to be the earliest date the ferry could consider resuming service.

However, that date could be pushed back if there is additional substantial rainfall in the Mississippi or Ohio River Valley.