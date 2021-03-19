Dorena-Hickman Ferry closure extended to March 30

The temporary closure of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry due to high Mississippi River floodwaters is being extended to about March 30.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the ferry has been closed since March 4th when floodwaters covered the Kentucky landing in Hickman Harbor.

The ferry is normally forced to close when the Cairo (care-oh) gauge reaches about 44-feet. The river had dropped to near where service could resume, but the river is on the rise again to a crest of 48.5-feet next week.

Todd says based on the current forecast, the earliest the ferry could reopen is about March 30, but that date could be pushed back if there is additional substantial rainfall in the Mississippi or Ohio River Valley.