The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after halting service earlier this week due to low water on the Mississippi River.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the river level rose some overnight, allowing the ferry to resume service.

The ferry will be operating as river levels allow.

Captain Newsom anticipates the ferry will be able to operate Friday.

The operating status of the ferry will be determined by river levels on a day by day basis until there is substantial rainfall upstream.