Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed service Wednesday morning after it was shut down Sunday due to sand accumulating on the Missouri Landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the sand along the shoreline had blocked access to the Missouri Landing.

Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom says a contractor with a long-reach track hoe has successfully moved enough sand to allow the ferry to load and unload vehicles on the Missouri side.

Captain Newsom says the contractor is continuing to clear sediment from around the landing to allow the ferry to avoid similar problems in coming weeks.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is operating on the regular summer schedule.