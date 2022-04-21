Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open on five-day operating schedule

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and running on a five-day-a-week operating schedule.

The ferry is temporarily operating Thursday through Monday.

The ferry is operating on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can find an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by checking the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page.