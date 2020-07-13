The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is likely to remain out of service through about Wednesday due to additional repairs needed after a blown hose in the engine room.

The ferry had just reopened after being closed while workers on the Missouri Landing cleared silt that had kept the ferry from reaching the landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two, which will also likely impact the ferry’s operational status for several days.