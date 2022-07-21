Dorena-Hickman Ferry open after river levels improve

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after water levels have improved on the Mississippi River.

The ferry closed on the morning of July 20 when low water on the river kept the ferry from accessing the Missouri Landing.

The Cairo Gauge showed 16.82 ft. at 7 a.m., Wednesday. That was about a half a foot below the forecast of 17.8 ft.

Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the river level rebounded to 17.61, a rise of just under a foot, allowing the ferry to resume operation.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to arrive in Hickman Harbor starting Friday.

The ferry will have to remain closed while the dredge is working near the Kentucky Landing. The ferry will continue to operate until the dredge blocks the mouth of the harbor- possible sometime during the day Friday. The dredge normally works in the harbor for a couple of days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is also excluding pedestrians from the ferry until further notice due to the extreme temperatures. There is no place for pedestrians to sit or get out of the heat during the crossing.

The ferry is operating on the normal summer schedule.