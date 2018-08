The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the ferry has resumed service on the normal summer schedule after being closed since last Monday to allow dredging of the Hickman Harbor.

Todd says while the dredge is still working in the harbor, it has moved away from the Hickman landing, which has allowed the ferry to reopen.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry took advantage of the down time over the last week to complete some general maintenance work.

