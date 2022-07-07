The Dorena-Hickman Ferry remains closed due to low water levels on the Mississippi River.

The ferry has been closed since July 2 when low water kept the ferry from accessing the Missouri Landing.

At that time, the Cairo Gauge showed 17.56 feet and river levels have continued to drop due to lack of rainfall.

The river was at 14.69 ft. at 7:00 Thursday morning. However, the forecast trends upward at the end of the week indicating improved water levels might allow the ferry to reopen sometime early next week.