The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after being closed for several months due to extended flooding along the Mississippi River.

The ferry normally has to halt operation at around 44 ft. on the Cairo gauge when floodwaters cover the top of the Kentucky Landing at Hickman.

The ferry resumed service Wednesday morning at 7:00.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the crew spent some of the down time working on maintenance items. He says the extended flooding has knocked the ferry out of a substantial part of what is normally the busy season.

The ferry gets a substantial bump in traffic during spring fishing season when people flock to nearby Reelfoot Lake.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.