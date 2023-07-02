Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service after being closed since June 10 due to low water on the Mississippi River.

The Cairo gauge was at 12.69 feet when the ferry was forced to halt service. The gauge dropped as low as 10.2 feet.

Widespread thunderstorms that moved through the region on Saturday caused the river to rise to 13.9 feet Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service indicates a 60 percent chance of showers Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and Sunday night that could provide additional rainfall to keep the ferry operating.

The ferry is operating on the summer schedule.