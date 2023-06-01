Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after sand cleared from the Missouri Landing

After being closed due to low water, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service.

Low water on the Mississippi River and a sand bar prevented the ferry from reaching the Missouri Landing. On Wednesday, equipment was brought in to help push the sand away from the landing, allowing the ferry to reopen.

Thursday morning the Cairo gauge was at 18.32, with indications river levels will continue to slowly drop in coming weeks without substantial rain upstream.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule at this time.