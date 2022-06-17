Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after sand successfully cleared from Missouri landing

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after being temporarily closed due to sand blocking the Missouri landing.

In recent months the Mississippi River has caused sand deposits to build up around the Missouri Landing from time to time.

Friday, a track hoe successfully moved enough of the sand to allow the ferry to resume operation at 3:15.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the normal summer schedule.

As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.