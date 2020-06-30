The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after temporarily closing Monday due to sand blocking the Missouri Landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says during the extended high water this spring, a large amount of sand was deposited near the Dorena-Hickman Ferry landing on the Missouri side. As river levels have trended back to near-normal levels, the sand bar blocked the ferry from reaching the Missouri landing.

Over the last few days, heavy rainfall upstream has raised the water level on the Mississippi River sufficiently to allow the ferry to resume service.

Ferry management is continuing conversations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about getting a dredge to the site to provide a long-term solution.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule.