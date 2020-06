The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service due to high winds.

Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom reports winds out of the south running about 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The wind has combined with river currents to create rough river conditions on the Mississippi River at Hickman.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected to continue until later this afternoon.