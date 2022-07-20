Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to low water levels

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. The low water has blocked access to the Missouri Landing.

At 7:00 Wednesday morning, the Cairo Gauge showed 16.82 feet, about a half-foot below the forecast of 17.8 feet.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to arrive in Hickman Harbor this week and the ferry will have to remain closed while the dredge is working near the Kentucky Landing.

Once the dredge is finished working in the harbor, the ferry crew will re-evaluate the water level on a daily basis to determine if the ferry can resume service.