The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be closed most of the day due to sand blocking the Missouri Landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the ferry halted service around 8:30 this morning, to allow use of a long-reach trackhoe to clear sand and silt that was deposited during extended flooding this spring.

After the issue first surfaced in late-June, rainfall helped to raise river levels sufficiently to allow the ferry to operate. However, as river levels have trended back to more normal levels for this time of year, the silt around the Missouri Landing again forced a halt to service until some of the material can be cleared from the end of the ramp.