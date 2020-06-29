The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service due to sand blocking the Missouri landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says a large amount of sand has deposited near the ferry landing on the Missouri side. As river levels have trended back to near normal for this time of year, the sand bar is blocking the ferry from reaching the Missouri landing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been contacted about getting a dredge to the site. The ferry crew and others have attempted to use a long-reach trackhoe to move enough sand to allow the ferry to operate. However, those efforts have been unsuccessful.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will have to remain closed until further notice. Captain Jeremy Newsom is hopeful a solution to the problem can be worked out in a few days.