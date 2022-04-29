Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri Landing

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri Landing.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the Mississippi River’s above normal levels in recent months have created sand deposits around the Missouri Landing, preventing the ferry from reaching the landing.

Efforts to push the sand away from the ramp will require some larger equipment than is on-site now with the work expected to take less than one day.

As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.