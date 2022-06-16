Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to sediment blocking the Missouri landing

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to sediment blocking access to the Missouri landing.

In recent months, the Mississippi River has created sand deposits around the Missouri landing. The river has dropped overnight, preventing the ferry from reaching the landing.

A track hoe is on-site to clear sand away from the landing ramp and the ferry is temporarily closed until the sand can be cleared. There is some optimism that the ferry will be able to resume operation sometime today. However, there is no estimated duration.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is restored.

As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by visiting the Dorena-Hickman Ferry’s Facebook page.