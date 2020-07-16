The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain out of service into the weekend.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says parts that have been ordered for engine repairs are expected to arrive sometime Friday. That means the ferry will have to remain closed until sometime Saturday or Sunday to allow the necessary repairs to be completed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two.

Todd says that work is likely to impact the ferry’s operational status for several days.