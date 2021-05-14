Dorena-Hickman Ferry to remain closed into Tuesday, May 18

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed into Tuesday, May 18.

The ferry has been closed since Wednesday, May 5, for engine maintenance which required the mechanic to order several parts that are in short supply. The parts are now expected to be delivered in time to allow the ferry to resume service sometime during the day on Tuesday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by checking the ferry’s Facebook page.