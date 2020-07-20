The Dorena-Hickman Ferry remains out of service until sometime Tuesday due to additional engine repairs.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says that means the ferry will have to remain closed until sometime during the day Tuesday to allow the necessary repairs to be completed.

The ferry was closed last week after a blown hose in the engine room.

Todd says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two which will likely impact the ferry’s operational status for several days.