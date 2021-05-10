Dorena-Hickman Ferry to remain closed until sometime Wednesday

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed until sometime Wednesday for required engine maintenance.

The ferry has been closed since last Wednesday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the work required the mechanic to order several parts that are expected to be delivered today.

Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic the work can be completed over the next day or two to allow the ferry to reopen sometime Wednesday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by checking the ferry’s Facebook page.