Dorena-Hickman Ferry to switch to fall service schedule Friday

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to move to the fall service schedule starting Friday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the ferry will continue make the first run from the Kentucky Landing at 7:00 each morning. The first run from the Missouri Landing is at 7:30 each day.

Todd says the ferry makes runs as-needed through the day based on traffic demand. On the fall schedule, the last run from the Kentucky Landing is at 5:15 and the last run from the Missouri Landing is scheduled at 5:30.

The ferry will remain on the fall service schedule through November 30th.