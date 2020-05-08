Weakley County Commissioner Dennis Doster is one of four candidates running for 76th District State Representative in the August Republican Primary.

A Dresden native, Doster is a cattle farmer, who pastors Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, and owns Carroll County Auction in McKenzie.

Doster tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he’s seeking the office of State Representative.

(AUDIO)

Besides fiber internet, Doster says there’s another pressing issue facing the district.

(AUDIO)

Doster says voters will have his ear in the 76th District and he’ll be their voice in Nashville.

(AUDIO)

Other candidates running in August include Tandy Darby, John McMahan, and Keith Priestley.

The 76th District includes all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Obion Counties.