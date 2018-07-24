Doster Construction Company is hosting a subcontractor outreach event this afternoon for the Paris Landing State Park inn improvement project.

Local contractors and companies can meet Doster staff involved with the Paris Landing project and learn more about opportunities for their business to get involved with the construction of the new Paris Landing State Park Inn.

The event is this afternoon from 4:30 to 6:00 at the Paris Landing State Park Community Center in Buchanan.

The current inn will close next month with the new facility expected to open in the summer of 2020.

The $26 million facility is expected to generate approximately 35% more annually than the previous structure in sales and occupancy taxes.

