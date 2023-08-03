Dotson, Nelson, and Olson earn Preseason All-American honors from Phil Steele

MARTIN, Tenn. – In a release of its annual preseason predictions, Phil Steele has tabbed UT Martin football standout defensive end Daylan Dotson (first team), tight end DJ Nelson (fourth team) and offensive tackle Gavin Olson (fourth team) to their respective FCS Preseason All-American teams.

Dotson is a consensus preseason All-American heading into the 2023 campaign. Recently named to the Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List, the defensive end is coming off a season in which he led the OVC with 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Along with his work in the backfield, he notched 48 total tackles while also pacing FCS with five forced fumbles and two recoveries. The Savannah, Ga. native garnered All-OVC first team honors last season and was named National Defensive Player of the Week in 2022.

Nelson burst onto the scene for the Skyhawks in 2022 en route to garnering an All-OVC first team designation and freshman All-American honors. The York, Ala. native led all tight ends in the OVC with 21 receptions, 267 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdowns ranked tied fourth in the OVC. The best game of his young career came against Tennessee Tech when he recorded career-highs in yards (95) and touchdowns (two).

Olson is a four-year starter and two-time All-OVC performer after starting all 11 games last season at left tackle. He graded out at 86 percent or better in each game while tallying 82 knockdowns. The Memphis native helped anchor an offensive unit which ranked sixth nationally in sacks allowed while allowing just two sacks on 401 dropbacks. The senior tackle has been a mainstay on the unit by starting since he was a true freshman while playing 793 snaps in 2022.

(UTM Sports Information)