In conjunction with the OVC announcing an agreement with Kentucky Wild to be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 OVC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships, the league publicized a change to the women’s basketball bracket which returned to a merit-based format.

The “OVC Basketball Championship Presented by Kentucky Wild” is scheduled for March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana and will feature eight men’s and eight women’s teams competing for a spot in the NCAA Basketball Tournaments. The 2021 event marks the fourth-straight year the championship will be held in Evansville.

After a recommendation from the women’s basketball coaches and approval by the Council of OVC Directors of Athletics and OVC Board of Presidents, the women’s bracket will switch from a traditional (1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, etc.) format to a merit-based format that gives the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds double byes, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds single byes and matches up No. 5/8 and No. 6/7 in the first round.

The women’s basketball teams previously used this format from 2011-14 and the OVC men’s basketball teams have been using the format since 2011.

More specific information on this year’s tournament will be announced at a later date.