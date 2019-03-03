Construction begins Monday on a Double Crossover Diamond interchange project along US 60 at the I-24 Exit 4 Paducah interchange.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd, studies have shown that the crossover interchange provides an effective way to improve traffic flow and reduce crash rates, by eliminating a phase at each traffic signal and reducing left turns.

The crossover interchange will help increase through capacity along US 60 through the commercial area west of the interchange, and will improve left turn movements from the I-24 ramps.

Todd says that, initially, work will take place at night, though some daytime and weekend work may be required.

Lane restrictions will be in place during working hours at various locations along the project. One lane will remain open at all times. Appropriate signage will be in place to guide motorists.

Jim Smith Contracting, of Grand Rivers, is the prime contractor on the $9.2 million highway improvement project.

Work is expected to be completed by November.