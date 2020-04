Jackson Police are continuing to investigate a double homicide case.

Police reports say the deaths stem from a shooting that occurred on Breezewood, near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Reports said around 9:00 Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the shooting scene, where two subjects were suffering from gunshots.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Jackson Police and Investigators are now seeking public assistance in the ongoing investigation.