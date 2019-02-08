Police in Murray were called Thursday night to discover a double murder.

The Murray Times and Ledger reported two females found dead, and a Murray man arrested for the crimes.

Reports said Murray police were called to Catalina Drive just before 10:00, where a female was found dead in a garage.

Officers found the female deceased in the door area and learned that she possibly lived next door.

When going to her home, they found a second female dead inside the residence, and a suspect located in the bathroom.

51-year-old Shannon Scott was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of murder, one count of burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and animal cruelty.

Autopsies on the two victims are being conducted today in Louisville.