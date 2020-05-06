One person is being held in the Obion County Jail, following the stabbing of two people in Rives.

Obion County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called Tuesday morning to South Church Street, where a stabbing was reported.

At the scene, deputies learned that Jeremy Loraine and Payton Breeden had been transported by private vehicle to Baptist Memorial Hospital, with each suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Reports said officers located the stabbing suspect, Juan Sarmiento, who was also transported to Baptist Memorial with a possible head injury.

Once cleared by hospital staff, Sarmiento was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond pending his arraignment on Friday in General Sessions Court.