The first segment of Tennessee dove season will begin on Sunday at noon.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports show the first segment running from September 1st thru the 28th.

The daily bag limit has been set at 15 for mourning doves, with no limit on collared doves.

No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or hunting over any baited area.

Any auto-loading, or repeating shotgun, must also be incapable of holding more than three shells for dove hunting.

In addition to the start of dove season, the early season for Canada, brant, blue and snow geese also starts on Sunday.

The early goose season will continue through September 22nd.