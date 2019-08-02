The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season.

Opening day for the first segment will be at noon on Sunday, September 1st.

TWRA officials say landowners can earn up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting, with a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.

The standard Fall leased field is a harvested grain field, in which landowners may be paid up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres.

Fields that are top sown with wheat are also eligible for an additional $15 per acre.

Interested landowners must sign up in August, with contact available at their regional TWRA office.